Sheriff Mawhorr Named Sheriff of the Year

FRENCH LICK, IN (WOWO) – Sheriff Dan Mawhorr of the Adams County Sheriff’s Office has been named Indiana Sheriff of the Year for 2025 by the Indiana Sheriffs’ Association (ISA).

Sheriff Mawhorr accepted the award at the Association’s annual conference last week in French Lick.

“I am so honored to be named as the Sheriff of the Year by my Peers,” said Sheriff Mawhorr. “I take the Office of Sheriff seriously every day I wear this Badge. I believe that you, as a Sheriff, must support your employees of your office each day and THANK them for their sacrifices.

Making the community part of the solution allows my office to Build Communities of Trust.

The 2025 ISA Annual Conference theme was One Voice.”

In addition to Sheriff Mawhorr, many members of the Indiana Sheriffs’ family were recognized for their sacrifice, dedication, and bravery.

Along with Sheriff Mawhorr, Deputy Mitchell Cantrol of Carroll County wins Deputy Sheriff of the Year. Life-saving awards were given to Deputy Justin Chambers, Sergeant Curtis Jones, Deputy Matthew O’Banion, and Captain Ryan Troyer, all of Grant County.