FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The demand for energy in Indiana is increasing due to AI and data center companies, prompting Gov. Mike Braun to advocate for nuclear energy as a solution.

A Purdue University study suggests that small modular reactors (SMRs) could provide carbon-free electricity in the state.

Indiana Michigan Power has applied for a federal grant to develop an SMR, but concerns about costs and safety persist.