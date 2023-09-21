Vote Postponed On Proposed Tax For New Allen County Jail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A public hearing was held at Citizens Square Wednesday to discuss different ways the county can pay for the new Allen County Jail. The hearing saw much opposition from area residents and offered an opportunity for those against the jail to continue voicing their concerns. Our partners in news at 21Alive report, neighbors from the Sunnymede neighborhood were among those in opposition to the jail.

A big area of concern still being the potential 0.2% income tax increase proposed by Allen County Commissioners to pay for the new jail. Allen County Council President, Tom Harris stated they will not be voting on that potential increase today as previously expected and went on to say it was taken off the agenda Wednesday afternoon to give councilmembers more time to look at new information.

Harris does expect a decision to happen very soon regarding the jail.