FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Our partners in news at 21Alive report that Wayne High School’s lockdown has been lifted.

Wayne was put on lockdown following dismissal Thursday afternoon for about an hour because of an ongoing police investigation in a nearby neighborhood near Muldoon Road.

The students that remained in the building during the lockdown were put in rooms with staff members around 3 p.m. They were released almost an hour later.