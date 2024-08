KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — Federal authorities are investigating a plane crash in Kosciusko County Saturday afternoon.

A small, Aviat Aircraft Huskie A-1C plane went down into the water of Lake Wawasee around 1 o’clock Saturday afternoon.

The pilot was the only person on board and was rescued without any injury.

The plane was removed from the lake a few hours later.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating.