West Noble Middle School teacher arrested for child porn

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — A middle school teacher in northern Indiana has been arrested on child porn charges.

Greg Riegsecker, 57, became the subject of a multi-agency investigation after the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force (ICAC) received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC). Police are light on the details, but they have shared that Riegsecker was arrested at a home in Ligonier.

He’s been charged with one level 5 count of possession of child porn and two level 6 felony counts of possession of child porn.

Police have learned Riegsecker is employed as a teacher at West Noble Middle School at the time of this writing, however there’s no evidence to suggest any local children were involved in the production of child porn.

Riegsecker is in the Noble County Jail and will appear in court this Wednesday.