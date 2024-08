DECATUR, Ind. (WOWO) – A Decatur man is dead after he was t-boned by a semi Monday.

Adams County police say 68-year-old Neal Poling was driving a 1997 Chevy Camaro when he pulled out on US 27 in front of a semi driven by 70-year-old Mark Roser of North Manchester.

Poling was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police do not believe Roser was intoxicated at the time of the crash. He was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.