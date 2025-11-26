West Virginia Gov Says ‘Conflicting Reports’ On Conditions Of 2 Wounded Guardsmen

(FOX NEWS) — West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey quickly retracted a statement confirming two West Virginia Guardsmen died following a shooting Wednesday in Washington, D.C.

“We are now receiving conflicting reports about the condition of our two Guard members and will provide additional updates once we receive more complete information,” Morrisey wrote in his most recent X post. “Our prayers are with these brave service members, their families, and the entire Guard community.”

Morrisey previously said one of the service members was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was taken to a nearby hospital, where they later died.

The wounded Guardsmen’s identities have not yet been released.

It is unclear if their families have been notified.