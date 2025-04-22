April 22, 2025
Whitley County Council On Aging Open House

by David Scheie0
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — On Friday, April 25, 2025, the Whitley County Council on
Aging is hosting an Open House from 1:30 pm to 4:00 pm.

They are celebrating over 50 years of service in Whitley County.

They are also introducing the new Executive Director, Jim Johnson.

Jim grew up in Elkhart County and has lived in Northeast Indiana for decades.

He graduated from South Adams High School (Berne, Indiana), earned his bachelor’s degree from
Taylor University (Upland, Indiana), and holds a master’s degree in education from George Fox
University in Oregon.

He also earned a certificate in executive leadership from the University of Notre Dame.

Jim brings decades of leadership experience from a large credit union in Northeast
Indiana.

He is also the co-founder of First Fridays Fort Wayne, which is a leadership, education,
and networking forum.

