Whitley County Council On Aging Open House

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — On Friday, April 25, 2025, the Whitley County Council on

Aging is hosting an Open House from 1:30 pm to 4:00 pm.

They are celebrating over 50 years of service in Whitley County.

They are also introducing the new Executive Director, Jim Johnson.

Jim grew up in Elkhart County and has lived in Northeast Indiana for decades.

He graduated from South Adams High School (Berne, Indiana), earned his bachelor’s degree from

Taylor University (Upland, Indiana), and holds a master’s degree in education from George Fox

University in Oregon.

He also earned a certificate in executive leadership from the University of Notre Dame.

Jim brings decades of leadership experience from a large credit union in Northeast

Indiana.

He is also the co-founder of First Fridays Fort Wayne, which is a leadership, education,

and networking forum.