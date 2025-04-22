April 22, 2025
Indiana News

Indiana In The Battlefronts In The War Against Cancer

by David Scheie0
(Photo Supplied/Purdue University)

STATEWIDE, (WOWO) — Indiana has become a key production hub for cancer-fighting radiopharmaceuticals.

There are more than a dozen places in the state doing the work, including Purdue’s College of Pharmacy in West Lafayette.

Clinical Professor of Pharmacy Practice Kara Weatherman explains that small amounts of radioactive material are combined with medicine to target and treat cancer.

Because the materials break down fast, it’s important that the drugs are made and delivered quickly… which is fueling the demand for specially trained radiopharmacists.

Related posts

Indiana will likely go to court over Online Sales Tax

AP News

IN Couple Marries on the Fourth

WOWO News

State Reopens Discussions Regarding Fertilizer Plant in Posey County

WOWO News

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.