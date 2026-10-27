Widow files $750,000 wrongful death lawsuit over Allen County Jail inmate’s death

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The widow of a man who died at the Allen County Jail in 2024 has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Allen County sheriff and several correctional officers, alleging unsafe jail conditions and inadequate medical care contributed to her husband’s death.

According to WANE 15, Gabriela Apodaca filed the lawsuit last week following the death of her husband, 25-year-old Jose Trejo, also identified in court documents as Jose Trejo Valazquez.

Trejo died in October 2024 after spending only a few days at the Allen County Jail, where he was being held while awaiting trial. The Allen County coroner determined his cause of death was fentanyl toxicity.

According to court documents, Apodaca is seeking $750,000 in damages, the maximum amount allowed under Indiana law for claims against a government agency.

The lawsuit names Allen County Sheriff Troy Hershberger and several unidentified deputies and correctional officers listed as John Doe defendants.

Apodaca alleges that Hershberger maintained unconstitutional jail policies that contributed to dangerous conditions, including overcrowding, which she claims made it more difficult to prevent illegal drug use inside the facility.

The lawsuit also accuses the sheriff of failing to ensure Trejo received adequate medical treatment.

Apodaca previously filed a tort claim against the sheriff in April 2025, alleging her husband had been experiencing fentanyl withdrawal symptoms but was medically cleared before being transferred to the jail.

The complaint further alleges that deputies and correctional officers failed to provide Trejo and other inmates with a safe, drug-free environment.

In addition to wrongful death damages, Apodaca is seeking compensation for medical expenses associated with Trejo’s hospitalization and death.

The allegations have not been proven in court, and the lawsuit does not establish that jail officials were legally responsible for Trejo’s death.