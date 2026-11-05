Woman killed in head-on crash on State Road 9 in Grant County

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — A woman was killed in a two-vehicle head-on crash north of Marion Tuesday night, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched around 8:35 p.m. Nov. 3 to the 4300 block of North Huntington Road, also known as State Highway 9, after 911 calls reported a crash.

Investigators said a 2019 Volkswagen was traveling southbound on State Road 9 while a northbound 2017 Ford F-250 collided with it head-on.

The Volkswagen driver, an adult woman, was pronounced dead at the scene. Grant County Coroner Stephen Dorsey said his office is working to positively identify her and locate next of kin.

The driver and passenger in the Ford truck were treated and released.

The Van Buren Police Department, Marion Health medics, Washington Township Fire Department and Van Buren Township Fire Department also responded.