WOWO EXCLUSIVE – Sen Jim Banks discusses Iran and Election Security with KB

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The United States has carried out military strikes on Iran while Israel has targeted Hezbollah positions in Lebanon, escalating tensions in the Middle East. On Fort Wayne’s Morning News with Kayla Blakeslee, Senator Jim Banks addressed the situation, providing his assessment and details from classified briefings on Capitol Hill.

“I would call it a war,” Senator Banks said. “I hope it’s a war that doesn’t last for very long. I think like most Americans, we want this to be quick, successful. We want our troops to be safe. But we want to do the job.”

Banks said the United States is leveraging modernized military capabilities to ensure a strategic advantage. “All of these bombers and the full force of the United States military in the Middle East projecting that strength and then bombing the heck out of Iran and wiping out their missiles, their military, their capability to do any more harm,” he said.

According to Banks, senators recently received briefings from Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of War Pete Hegseth. “That was my question, it’s been a question of many: Where do we go from here? How do we ensure that this doesn’t carry on for very long, but that we get the job done? And I think we’re well on our way to doing that,” he said.

On the timing of the U.S. strikes, Banks cited statements from Secretary Rubio and President Donald Trump indicating Iran was preparing to attack first. “President Trump gave them a time frame. He said, come to the table and make a deal. If you don’t, there’ll be hell to pay. And they chose the hell to pay.” Banks added that the strikes have targeted Iranian missile and military capabilities.

Israel has been involved in the operation, according to Banks. “Their air force is second only to the United States, and this is obviously a joint operation.” He emphasized that the strikes are intended to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear capabilities. “At the end of the day, it’s in America’s best interest to make sure that Iran never gets a nuclear weapon, because we know what they’ll do with it.”

The senator also addressed Iran’s regional actions, including strikes on neighboring countries such as Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates. “The mess that Iran has created in their own backyard…all of these Muslim Middle Eastern countries understand that Iran is the bad guy. They’re the biggest state sponsor of terrorism in the world.”

In addition to foreign policy, Banks discussed domestic legislation. He introduced the “Delilah Law” following a crash in Indiana involving a young girl. “Delilah stopped by the office yesterday. She was struck by an illegal immigrant and a truck when she was five years old. She’s seven years old today and she’ll never be the same.”

The proposed law would require commercial driver’s license exams to be administered in English and restrict illegal immigrants from receiving CDLs. Banks said states that do not comply could lose federal transportation funding. “That’s what the bill would do. I introduced it last week and I’ve got a bunch of Republican co-sponsors in the Senate. I don’t have a single Democrat.”

Banks also commented on the SAVE Act, legislation aimed at election security. “A bunch of us are pushing on Senate leadership. Senator Thune has promised us that we’ll take a vote on it…if it takes 60 votes, it’s not going to pass. At this point, with Mitch McConnell and a few squishy Republicans who are against it, I’m not sure that it even gets to 50, but we’re going to keep fighting for it.”

The situation in the Middle East remains fluid, with ongoing U.S. and allied military operations. Lawmakers on Capitol Hill continue to monitor developments and receive briefings from senior administration officials.