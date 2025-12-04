Indiana Could Host National FAA Drone Site

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWO) U.S. Senator Todd Young has spearheaded support from Indiana’s entire congressional delegation for the state’s application to host a new Federal Aviation Administration Drone Test Site.

In a bipartisan letter to the FAA, the delegation highlighted Indiana’s strategic location, skilled workforce, and strong aviation infrastructure as key factors that would help safely integrate Unmanned Aerial Systems, or drones, into the national airspace.

If selected, the designation would strengthen U.S. leadership in drone technology while creating new opportunities for collaboration among Hoosier universities, manufacturers, and government entities. The move is expected to bring economic growth and innovation to Indiana’s growing aerospace sector.