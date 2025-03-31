Young On Signal App

WASHINGTON, (WOWO) — U.S. Sen. Todd Young says he believes National Security Advisor Mike Waltz is well-qualified for his job, and after several security briefings, Young said he believes any repeat of what happened with the Signal app should not happen again.

Young made those comments on WISH TV’s All Indiana Politics.

“Clearly, common sense dictates that this is something we should not encourage. This is something that should not be done again,” he said. “We need to ensure that we have parameters in place to prevent it from happening in future cases.”

Young said he knows and has served with Waltz and is confident in his abilities.

“I do trust his national security team,” said Young. “He (Waltz) offers strong counsel to the president and I think he’s well-served by his counsel to focus on terrorists.”

Young, A Republican, would not say Waltz should resign, as some Democrats have suggested, some strongly.

“That, in the end, is why the president was elected. He’s gonna make those decisions and I support that delegation of labor here.”