March 31, 2025
Indiana News

Tesla Protest

by Network Indiana0
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — The people protesting outside a Tesla dealership, which was in Castleton, say they want to hurt Elon Musk’s finances.

People gathered outside to make their voices heard. However, Indianapolis was not the only place where those protests were happening. Protestors around the world organized a part of the international “Global Day of Action,” and over 200 protests happened in the United States, Canada, and Europe.

You may have heard about vandalism at Tesla dealerships, none of which happened yesterday in Indianapolis. While there was a lot of horn-blowing and shouting, there was no vandalism.

However, not only were there Tesla dealerships in this world that were vandalized, but there were vehicles that were set on fire. Demonstrators, though, said Saturday they were trying to bring peace.

