Indiana Judges Concern Over Increased Threats

FORT WAYNE, IN (WOWO): Indiana Chief Justice Calls for Better Protection Amid Rise in Threats Against Judges

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Supreme Court Chief Justice Loretta Rush is sounding the alarm about growing threats against judges and the need for stronger courtroom security across the state.

According to the Indiana Capital Chronicle, Rush recently raised concerns about the absence of matching grant funds in the state budget to help courts upgrade their security measures. She said local courts are struggling to meet increasing safety demands without additional financial support.

“We must ensure our judges are safe so they can do their jobs fairly and independently,” Rush said.

While she acknowledged the challenges, Rush praised Indiana’s judiciary for maintaining its integrity and commitment to justice.

Indiana’s court system has been under pressure to address evolving security risks — including threats made online and in person. Nationally, reports of harassment and violence toward judges have risen, prompting courts to reevaluate security procedures.

Chief Justice Rush called for renewed attention from lawmakers and local governments to protect judges and court staff and to ensure Indiana’s justice system remains accessible and secure.