Zach Bryan wears ‘Free Palestine’ shirt during Gillette Stadium concert

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (WOWO) — Country music star Zach Bryan wore a shirt displaying the words “Free Palestine” during a concert at Gillette Stadium on Friday, Oct. 2, weeks after the venue’s owner blocked rapper Macklemore from performing there.

The stadium is owned by Robert Kraft, who also owns the New England Patriots. Kraft previously opposed Macklemore’s appearance as part of Ed Sheeran’s tour, citing concerns about the rapper’s statements regarding the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Macklemore said last month that he had been removed from Sheeran’s tour after Kraft objected to his participation.

Sheeran addressed the controversy during a Sept. 19 concert in Philadelphia, describing the situation in Palestine as catastrophic and unjustifiable.

Bryan’s decision to wear the shirt drew attention because of the earlier dispute involving Macklemore.

Following the concert, Bryan explained his decision on social media, saying he wore the shirt because he believed some issues were more important than music, fame or public approval.

The country singer has previously drawn attention for addressing political issues through his music.

Last October, Bryan faced criticism after sharing a preview of his song “Bad News,” which included lyrics critical of federal immigration enforcement operations.

Then-Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem criticized the song, calling it disrespectful.

Bryan responded by saying the song reflected his love for the United States and its people, while expressing concern about political divisions.

The track was released earlier this year.

Kraft had not publicly responded to Bryan’s shirt in the initial reports following the concert.