Allen County Council budget meeting sparks debate over fire and EMS consolidation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A heated exchange during Wednesday’s Allen County Council budget meeting highlighted ongoing disagreements over plans to consolidate fire and emergency medical services across much of the county.

According to WANE 15, Councilwoman Lindsey Hammond and Consolidated Fire and EMS Chief Jeremy Bush debated the timeline and financial oversight of the consolidation, which is scheduled to take effect Jan. 1, 2027.

The plan would combine fire and EMS services in areas of Allen County not served by the Fort Wayne Fire Department and Three Rivers Ambulance Authority.

Hammond has raised concerns about the speed of the transition and suggested delaying implementation until January 2028 to ensure communities such as Monroeville and Hoagland maintain adequate emergency coverage.

During Wednesday’s meeting, Hammond said she had received information from the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance indicating officials had been advised to submit both a consolidated budget and separate budgets for existing fire departments.

Bush disputed that characterization, saying submitting both budgets had been discussed as an option but was not a recommendation from the state agency.

Hammond also questioned whether the council had received enough information to independently evaluate the financial implications of the merger.

Bush argued that reversing or delaying the consolidation would create logistical challenges, particularly when it comes to staffing emergency services in southeastern Allen County.

The discussion continued until Councilman Tom Harris intervened.

The council is scheduled to vote on the county’s overall budget, including funding for the consolidated fire and EMS department, on Monday, Oct. 19, at 5:30 p.m.

The meeting will take place on the lower level of Citizens Square in downtown Fort Wayne.