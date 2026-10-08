University of Arizona suspends all fraternity activities amid misconduct investigations

TUCSON, Ariz. (WOWO) — The University of Arizona has temporarily suspended activities for all fraternities on campus as officials investigate allegations of misconduct involving nearly half of the university’s 21 fraternity chapters.

According to 21Alive, Dean of Students Chrissy Lieberman said the university is investigating reports ranging from physical assault and hazing to drug and alcohol violations and other behavior that allegedly created unsafe conditions for students.

All fraternity chapters have been placed under an interim activities suspension until their chapter advisers meet with the dean. Six fraternities — Zeta Beta Tau, Sigma Phi Epsilon, Phi Delta Theta, Sigma Chi, Theta Xi and Phi Gamma Delta — were immediately suspended.

Several other chapters were already facing disciplinary action stemming from previous investigations.

Sigma Tau Gamma was suspended last month following allegations that members were forced to consume large amounts of alcohol and swallow live goldfish.

Other allegations investigated this year have included forced drinking, sleep deprivation, physical injuries, blackouts and hospitalizations. Some cases remain under criminal investigation.

During the interim suspension, fraternities are prohibited from hosting, sponsoring or participating in organizational activities, although business meetings are permitted.

Chapters that were previously in good standing will be allowed to resume activities after their advisers attend one of three mandatory meetings with university officials. Adviser meetings will continue quarterly.

University President Suresh Garimella met with fraternity presidents in August and warned that the school would take action if violations continued to put students at risk.

The Dean of Students Office said reports involving fraternities continue to come from students, parents and other members of the community. Officials said the office has reached capacity for the number of cases it can investigate at one time.

The university said the allegations will be investigated by the Dean of Students Office in coordination with the University of Arizona Police Department.