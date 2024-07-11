July 11, 2024
13-year-old abused by cousin, 2 arrested

by Derek Decker0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Two people have been arrested after a 13-year-old girl made accusations of being abused and molested.

Last month, Fort Wayne police interviewed the girl, who disclosed that she’d been hurt at two different locations over the past two years by her cousin and legal guardian, 25-year-old Jasmine Rowland.

The teen also said she was molested a year earlier by 43-year-old Johnnie Jones at Rowland’s apartment on Decatur Road.

Rowland was charged with two felony counts of battery and Jones with two counts of child molesting.

Jones also received one count of dissemination of matter or conducting performance harmful of matter or conducting performance harmful to minors, a level 6 felony.

