Mobile Home Park Residents Face Continued Water Struggles

LAFONTAINE, Ind. –Fountainvue Mobile Home Park in Wabash County is still struggling with water. A judge has determined that water must be turned on to the community, after it was shut off on Friday, and the residents have been without sewer or water. Residents and the town of LaFontaine say the issue is the owner of the mobile home park, Michael Cummins, who has faced past criticism for terrible infrastructure, specifically leaky piples that still haven’t been fixed. Those pipes have saturated the ground with “hundreds of thousands of gallons” of water every month.