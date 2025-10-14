FWCS Teachers Union Proposes New Contract

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO)— A tentative two-year agreement between Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) and the Fort Wayne Education Association (FWEA) was unveiled Monday, Oct. 13, during the FWCS Board of School Trustees meeting. The deal outlines salary adjustments, bonus incentives, and support measures for teachers across the district.

The proposed contract would cover the period from July 1, 2025, to June 30, 2027, and still awaits public feedback and final approval.

🔑 Key Provisions of the Proposed Contract:

Teacher salary range: $50,000 to $83,547

Raises: 2% salary increase + step increase in 2025–26 Step increase only in 2026–27

Reopen clause: Option to renegotiate salaries for the second year if both parties agree

Incentives: $200/year for teachers with a literacy endorsement Additional pay for teachers covering classes during substitute shortages

Athletics & Events: Increased pay for varsity football event workers Raise for coaches in wrestling, swimming, track, and cross country



📢 Public Comment Invited

Community members will have an opportunity to share feedback on the proposed agreement during the next board meeting on October 27, 2025.

The full Master Contract is available for review on the FWCS Human Resources website.

💬 What They’re Saying

Though no official vote has taken place yet, the tentative agreement was the result of collaborative negotiations between FWCS officials and the FWEA, the union representing hundreds of educators across the district.

Stay tuned for updates as the board prepares to gather input from the public later this month.