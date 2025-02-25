February 25, 2025
National News

17 Conservative States Sue Over Federal Law

by David Scheie

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) — Indiana is one of the states asking a Texas court to clarify a 52 year-old federal law that offers crucial protection for people with disabilities, including students.

WHYI reports that attorneys in the 17 states filed the suit in September aimed at reversing a Biden-era regulation that would extend protection under Section 504 to people with gender dysphoria.

The lawsuit, led by Texas, is asking the court to rule that Section 504 of the Rehabilitation Act of 1973 exceeds federal authority.

