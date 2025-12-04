Secretary LaRose: SAVE System Ensures Voter Citizenship

COLUMBUS, Oh. (WOWO) — Ohio has finalized a 20-year agreement with the federal government to use the Systematic Alien Verification for Entitlements (SAVE) database to verify voter citizenship, Secretary of State Frank LaRose announced Monday.

The SAVE system, maintained by the Department of Homeland Security, was originally created to determine eligibility for federal benefits. Under the agreement, Ohio can conduct bulk verification requests, receive supporting documentation, and maintain access through 2045.

“LaRose said the agreement gives Ohio the tools to ensure that only U.S. citizens are registered to vote,” his office said, crediting the Trump administration for helping finalize the deal.

Voting rights groups, including the Brennan Center for Justice and the ACLU, caution that the SAVE database wasn’t designed for elections and may contain outdated information, raising the risk of wrongful voter removals.

The deal follows a 2024 lawsuit filed by Ohio after the Biden administration repeatedly denied access to SAVE. The state also recently enacted Senate Bill 293, which requires monthly voter list maintenance using BMV and SAVE data, building on a 2022 constitutional amendment limiting voting to U.S. citizens.

The agreement comes as Ohio prepares for the 2026 statewide elections.