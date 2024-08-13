August 13, 2024
18-year-old admits to beating teen, causing brain damage

by Network Indiana0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (NETWORK INDIANA) — A man is admitting to beating a boy in Fort Wayne so badly that it caused irreversible brain damage.

Quintin Mansfield, 18, pleaded guilty to the charges he faces when he went before a judge on Monday.

It was a straight guilty plea with no deal with prosecutors involved.

He was charged in February with aggravated battery.

Court documents say Mansfield and the boy were arguing over a missing THC vape cartridge when he told the cops that he “blacked out” and started beating up the boy.

