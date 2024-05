MIAMI COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – A 23-year-old man jailed at Miami County’s correctional facility has died.

Our partners in news at 21Alive report that Indiana State Police are investigating David Eggert’s death.

ISP detectives at the Peru Post say they were contacted by state prison leaders just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

An autopsy to determine Eggert’s exact cause of death is pending.

Detectives say the man’s family has been notified and the incident remains under investigation.