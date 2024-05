FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A person is dead after being hit by a train Monday night in southwest Fort Wayne.

Police were dispatched to W. Hamilton Rd. just north of Grand Station Drive just before 10 p.m.

The person was reportedly well off the roadway along the tracks, nowhere close to Hamilton Rd. when they were struck by the train.

No foul play is suspected at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.