November 19, 2025
Indiana National Guard Mobilized To DC

Photo Supplied - Indiana National Guard

(AP) — About 300 National Guard members from Indiana will be deployed to Washington D.C. starting in December for a period of no longer than four months.

According to a news release from the Indiana National Guard, the request came from the D.C. National Guard to “increase safety in the nation’s capital.

“The news release said the Indiana members will be relieving troops from other states who were mobilized in August. “Hoosiers are proud of our Guardsmen, who are well-trained and fully prepared for this mission,” Indiana Gov. Mike Braun, a Republican, said. “We are grateful for their service and support in our nation’s capital.”

