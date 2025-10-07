Bulldog Toy Drive Returns to Brighten Holidays in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Ind (WOWO). — The New Haven Community Foundation is bringing back the holiday cheer with the 2nd Annual Bulldog Toy Drive, kicking off Friday, October 10.

Community members are encouraged to donate new toys to help make the holidays brighter for local children. Last year, the inaugural drive served 187 kids across 71 families, thanks to donations and sponsorships from Walmart, Full House Resorts, and the New Haven Chamber of Commerce.

🎁 Toy Drop-Off Dates:

Oct. 10 – Dec. 3

Drop-off locations: New Haven City Hall (815 Lincoln Hwy East) New Haven Chamber of Commerce New Haven Community Center (7500 IN-930 East)



🎄 Toy Distribution Day:

Saturday, December 6 | 12–3 PM

New Haven Community Center

Open to families who live, work, or have children in New Haven schools

🎅 Santa will make a special appearance, spreading holiday cheer and posing for pictures with children as they select a toy.

Toys will be distributed while supplies last, and the event is completely free.