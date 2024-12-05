77th Penny Pitch radiothon underway

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – This year’s WOWO Penny Pitch radiothon is now underway.

CALL (260) 918-2485 TO DONATE

Earlier this year, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne was named the recipient..

Habitat builds homes through community support for low- to middle-income families and walks alongside qualified families through a holistic home-buying process. They also operate The Habitat ReStore, which is a nonprofit home improvement store and donation center where sales support building Habitat homes. The organization has built nearly 350 local homes since 1986.

The campaign is in its 77th year, which makes it the longest running local charity benefitting area families.

More information about Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne can be found here.