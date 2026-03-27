MDOC Unveils New Measures to Protect Staff and Inmates

LANSING, Mich. (WOWO) — Michigan corrections officials have launched a “safe prisons initiative” designed to improve safety for staff and inmates amid a rising number of assaults in state facilities. According to Bridge Michigan, the program will use data analysis to identify trends, expand prisoner programming, and review housing for violent inmates.

The initiative also includes enhanced training and technology for corrections officers to support daily operations, while continuing efforts such as stricter mail screening to prevent contraband from entering facilities. Assaults increased in 2025, with 355 reported against staff and 527 against inmates, prompting the department to take additional safety measures.

Officials say the initiative builds on existing policies, including a new mail procedure implemented in January, which involves photocopying legal and standard mail to limit the introduction of dangerous substances. The department is also reviewing prisoner classification and bed space, and plans to increase Level IV security beds at Macomb Correctional Facility, while temporarily closing a Level II unit at Chippewa Correctional Facility due to staff shortages and reduced demand.

Byron Osborn, president of the Michigan Corrections Organization, told Bridge Michigan that while he is cautiously optimistic, proper classification and housing of violent prisoners is critical to improving safety. “One of the main problems we have right now is that prisoners are being housed in lower security levels than their behavior warrants,” he said.

The initiative follows scrutiny of conditions at the Huron Valley Correctional Facility, the state’s only women’s prison, where inmates recently called for clemency and legislative reform due to unsafe conditions. MDOC officials say the program will continually evaluate the effectiveness of its efforts while keeping open communication with facility staff and partners.

Deputy Director Jeremy Bush said, “Through the course of our work we will be continually evaluating our effectiveness while maintaining open communications with our partners and facility staff to help improve operations,” according to Bridge Michigan.