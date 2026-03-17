82-Year-Old Indiana Man Found Dead After Truck Swept Away In Floodwaters

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Authorities have confirmed the death of James Petty, 82, of Fortville, after his truck was swept off a flooded roadway in Martin County.

According to Indiana Conservation Officers, the incident occurred near Shoals on Spout Springs Road, an area close to the White River that is known to flood during heavy rains.

Emergency dispatchers received a 911 call at approximately 2:37 p.m. on March 8th from a passenger in the vehicle. The passenger was able to escape through a window and cling to a nearby vine until first responders arrived. Crews from the Shoals Volunteer Fire Department and the Martin County Sheriff’s Department launched a boat and successfully rescued the individual.

Search efforts for the driver were immediately initiated but were complicated by swift-moving floodwaters. Crews used surface searches and sonar technology in an attempt to locate both the vehicle and Petty.

On March 16th at approximately 1:45 p.m., divers were able to reach the submerged truck, which was located in about 20 feet of water. Petty was found deceased inside the vehicle.

Multiple agencies assisted in the response, including Martin County Emergency Medical Services.

Officials say the incident underscores the dangers of driving through flooded roadways, particularly in areas prone to high water.