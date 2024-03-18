A Fort Wayne Man Was Arrested After Leading Indiana State Police On A High-Speed Chase

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — It happened around 6:30 in the evening on Sunday, when police say they tried to pull over 38-year-old Andrew Dickerman near Roanoke.

That’s when Dickerman started the pursuit that reached over 100 mph.

He headed East and eventually ended up blowing a stop sign on Lower Huntington Road before crashing through a fence and hitting a utility pole.

The pole then caught fire, causing a power outage.

Dickerman ran off but was tracked down by K-9 Knox.

As reported by our newsgathering partners at 21ALIVE, the SUV that Dickerman was driving, was reported stolen on March 14th.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.