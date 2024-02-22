February 22, 2024
Arrest Made in Local Stalking Case

by Heather Starr0
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A man was arrested in connection to a stalking investigation.

The victim, who remains unnamed, had previously obtained an Order of Protection against Mario Aranda, identifying him as the defendant in the case. The investigation was assigned to Detective Chuck Volz from the Fort Wayne Police Department Crimes Against Persons Section (CAP).

On February 22, 64-year-old Mario Pena Aranda was taken into custody for allegedly stalking the victim on Lois Lane.

Aranda faces multiple charges, including two counts of stalking, classified as Level 6 and Level 5 felonies respectively, along with an additional charge of Invasion of Privacy, categorized as a Class A Misdemeanor.

 

