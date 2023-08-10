A new school year in Fort Wayne brings changes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – As a new school year gets underway for Fort Wayne Community Schools Thursday, it brings with it some changes.

The biggest is new start and end times that could affect your daily commute. Our partners in news at 21 Alive report that FWCS elementary schools will be in session from 8:50 a.m. to 3:30p.m., while middle and high schools will run from 7:20 a.m. to 2:25 p.m.

The city has also added a stoplight over the summer at the intersection of East State and Arrowwood Drive near Blackhawk Middle School.

Fort Wayne Police Department Captain Dan Ingram encourages people to leave early, avoid distracted driving, and try to be patient as everyone adjusts to new routines.