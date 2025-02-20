February 20, 2025
Indiana News

Rising Sun Casino May Find Home In Indy

by David Scheie0

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — The Casino that was proposed for a site in New Haven may find a new home in downtown Indianapolis after the debate about where to move it generated bi-partisan support for a move to the Capital City.

Senators Aaron Freeman and Greg Taylor of Indianapolis support the move saying that a casino downtown makes sense with Indy’s robust tourism and convention traffic as well as professional sports.

Inside Indiana Business reports that a current bill is underway that would form an exploratory committee over the best site for the casino after opposition drove it from Allen County.

