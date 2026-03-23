March 23, 2026
Local NewsNational News

AI Robot Incident Sends Tableware Flying at Restaurant

by Brian Ford0

CUPERTINO, CA (WOWO) A service robot at a Northern California restaurant is drawing widespread attention after video captured the machine appearing to lose control and disrupt a dining area.

The incident happened at a hot pot restaurant in Cupertino, near San Jose, where the robot was seen striking a table and sending chopsticks, condiments and other items onto the floor. The footage shows staff stepping in as the machine continued moving erratically for several moments.

The restaurant is part of Haidilao, a global brand known for incorporating automation and artificial intelligence into its dining experience, including robots that deliver food and interact with customers.

Company representatives say the incident was not caused by a technical malfunction. Instead, the robot had been positioned too close to a table at a customer’s request, limiting its ability to perform safely in a confined space, according to Fox Business, which cited reporting from NBC.

The robot was initially performing a programmed routine before making contact with the table. Staff members then intervened to regain control of the device as it continued moving.

Haidilao has been a leader in automated dining technology, deploying robots in restaurants across China and expanding their use internationally. The company has also introduced smart kitchens and automated food preparation systems in select locations.

The incident highlights ongoing challenges as restaurants adopt robotics and artificial intelligence in customer-facing roles, particularly in environments where space and human interaction can affect performance.

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