March 23, 2026
Indiana NewsLocal News

One Dead, Another Critically Hurt After Shooting Outside Indianapolis Funeral

by Macy Gray0

Police are investigating after gunfire erupted outside a church during a funeral service in Indianapolis, leaving one person dead and another seriously wounded.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 10 a.m. Saturday to Antioch Baptist Church after reports that someone had been shot.

When officers arrived, they located two adult men suffering from gunshot wounds outside the church. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

One of the men later died from his injuries, according to WTHR, while the second victim remained in critical condition as of the initial investigation.

Police say the shooting occurred outside the church while a funeral service was underway inside the building. Investigators have not released information about a possible suspect or what led to the gunfire.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department homicide office.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Related posts

Back to the Future trilogy and Mean Girls coming to Netflix in July

Saige Driver

Fall Property Tax Bills Are Due Monday, November 13, 2023

WOWO News

Man Gets Naked At Airport In Indy

Network Indiana

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.