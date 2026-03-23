One Dead, Another Critically Hurt After Shooting Outside Indianapolis Funeral

Police are investigating after gunfire erupted outside a church during a funeral service in Indianapolis, leaving one person dead and another seriously wounded.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were called around 10 a.m. Saturday to Antioch Baptist Church after reports that someone had been shot.

When officers arrived, they located two adult men suffering from gunshot wounds outside the church. Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

One of the men later died from his injuries, according to WTHR, while the second victim remained in critical condition as of the initial investigation.

Police say the shooting occurred outside the church while a funeral service was underway inside the building. Investigators have not released information about a possible suspect or what led to the gunfire.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the case to contact the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department homicide office.

The investigation remains ongoing.