Allen County Commissioner Ron Turpin Urges Voters to Weigh Casino Proposal as Election Day Nears

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — With Election Day one week away, Allen County Commissioner Ron Turpin is urging voters to carefully consider the potential economic and social impacts of casino gambling as Public Question No. 3 appears on ballots in Allen, DeKalb and Steuben counties.

During an interview with WOWO’s Kayla Blakeslee, Turpin said a “yes” vote would not automatically bring a casino to Northeast Indiana. Instead, it would allow a gaming operator to pursue the next steps in the state approval process.

Turpin said the distinction is important as voters decide whether casino gambling should be permitted in their county.

“The biggest misconception right now for these counties is, if you vote yes, we’re getting a casino,” Turpin said. “That’s not the case.”

He said an operator would still need to submit an application to the state and meet other requirements before a facility could move forward.

Turpin Questions Casino’s Economic Impact

Turpin said the financial requirements could make a casino difficult to establish in Northeast Indiana.

He estimated an operator would need to invest approximately $500 million in a facility and pay more than $100 million to the state in gaming fees. He argued that the investment would require substantial revenue to become profitable.

Turpin also questioned whether the economic benefits would outweigh the potential costs to the region.

State estimates discussed during the interview included approximately $70 million in annual tax revenue, with $50 million going to the state and $20 million to local government.

But Turpin questioned where that money would come from, arguing that much of the revenue would be generated by people who already live in the region rather than visitors traveling from outside Indiana.

“Hundreds of millions of dollars a year will be sucked out of this economy to go to a corporate vendor somewhere else,” Turpin said.

Turpin said he believes Northeast Indiana has other opportunities for economic development that could improve residents’ lives without introducing casino gambling.

He also cited his personal Christian beliefs as a factor in his opposition to the proposal.

WOWO to Host Casino Referendum Discussion

Turpin said his upcoming Commissioner’s Corner program on WOWO will feature both supporters and opponents of the referendum.

The program is scheduled for noon Saturday, October 31, and will focus on questions surrounding the potential casino, including jobs, tax revenue and possible social impacts.

Turpin said the discussion is intended to help voters better understand the proposal before heading to the polls.

He expects the referendum to be closely contested and said he would be surprised if either side wins by a wide margin.

If voters approve the question, Turpin said a potential casino operator would face a limited window to submit an application to the state. He said he has not heard of a specific operator or location ready to move forward in Northeast Indiana.

Unified Fire and EMS District Budget Approved

Turpin also discussed last week’s unanimous Allen County Council vote approving the budget for the new Unified Fire and EMS District.

The decision followed weeks of public debate over funding and the future of fire and emergency medical services in the county.

Turpin said he had been traveling in the western United States during the debate and was concerned when council initially voted against the proposal, raising the possibility that fire and EMS personnel could face furloughs beginning January 1 if funding was not approved.

He described praying for a resolution while away from Indiana and said he believes the eventual unanimous vote reflected the importance of humility, prayer and cooperation among community leaders.

After the budget passed seven to zero, Turpin said he contacted Jeff King of Love Fort Wayne to discuss bringing community leaders together to encourage prayer and reconciliation.

Turpin said he hopes the effort will help address divisiveness and improve relationships throughout the community.

“We see what’s happening around our country, the divisiveness, and I don’t want that here,” Turpin said.

He encouraged community leaders to work together and focus on strengthening relationships across Allen County.

Election Day Approaches

Indiana voters will decide the casino referendum on Tuesday, November 3.

Turpin’s comments come as supporters and opponents continue to debate whether allowing casino gambling in Northeast Indiana would create meaningful economic opportunities or introduce new financial and social concerns.

Voters in Allen, DeKalb and Steuben counties will determine whether their communities may pursue the next steps toward allowing a casino.