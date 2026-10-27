WOWO Announces First-Ever Penny Pitch Trivia Night to Benefit Northeast Indiana Military Families

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — WOWO is bringing the community together for a night of trivia, food and friendly competition to support military members, veterans and their families across Northeast Indiana.

The station’s first-ever WOWO Penny Pitch Trivia Night is scheduled for Thursday, November 12, at the Mizpah Shrine in Fort Wayne. The event will be hosted by WOWO’s Kayla Blakeslee and Josh Williams.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m., with trivia beginning at 6:30 p.m. The evening will feature team competition, pizza, salad, breadsticks, raffles and drinks, with a cash bar available for additional purchases.

All proceeds will benefit the Northeast Indiana Base Community Council (NIBCC), the recipient of the 79th Annual WOWO Penny Pitch.

Tickets Available for Individuals and Teams

Trivia fans can participate by purchasing an individual ticket for $35 or reserving a table for eight for $240, which works out to $30 per person.

Each ticket includes food, one drink ticket and one raffle entry. Organizers say space is limited, and the event is for guests ages 21 and older.

Attendees are encouraged to gather friends, form a team and put their knowledge to the test while supporting a local cause.

Supporting Northeast Indiana’s Military Community

The Northeast Indiana Base Community Council works through community partnerships, resources and programs to support military members, veterans and their families throughout the region.

The trivia night extends WOWO’s annual Penny Pitch fundraising efforts, which help connect the community with organizations serving local needs.

Organizers say the event offers an opportunity to enjoy an evening out while making a difference for those who have served and their families.

Event Details

What: WOWO Penny Pitch Trivia Night

WOWO Penny Pitch Trivia Night When: Thursday, November 12, 2026

Thursday, November 12, 2026 Doors open: 5:30 p.m.

5:30 p.m. Trivia begins: 6:30 p.m.

6:30 p.m. Where: Mizpah Shrine, Fort Wayne

Mizpah Shrine, Fort Wayne Individual tickets: $35

$35 Reserved table of eight: $240

$240 Beneficiary: Northeast Indiana Base Community Council

Tickets are available through the WOWO Penny Pitch Trivia Night event page.