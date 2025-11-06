Allen County Fall Property Taxes Due November 10th

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Allen County Treasurer Samantha Chenery is reminding property owners that fall property tax payments are due Monday, November 10, 2024. To avoid penalties, payments must be received in the Treasurer’s Office or postmarked by that date.

Both the spring and fall property tax bills were mailed in April. Homeowners who did not receive their bill or have misplaced it can print a duplicate by visiting the Allen County Treasurer’s website at www.allencounty.in.gov/284/treasurer

and selecting “Print a Tax Bill” under “Quick Links.”

The Treasurer’s Office offers several convenient ways to pay, including:

By Mail: Send payments to Allen County Treasurer, P.O. Box 2540, Fort Wayne, IN 46801-2540. Mailed payments are considered on time if postmarked by the U.S. Post Office on or before November 10.

Online: Payments can be made electronically using a checking or savings account, credit card, PayPal, Venmo, Apple Pay, or Google Pay. Processing fees apply.

By Phone: An automated payment option is available by calling 844-576-2177.

In Person: Payments are accepted at the Treasurer’s Office in the Rousseau Centre, 1 E. Main St., Suite 104, Fort Wayne, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. A payment kiosk for cash or check is also available in the hallway outside the office from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Drop Box: A secure night depository is available in front of the Courthouse on Main Street, on the north side of the building.

Chenery encouraged taxpayers to plan ahead and take advantage of the various payment options to ensure timely submission. “We want to make it as convenient as possible for residents to meet the deadline and avoid late fees,” she said.

For more information, visit the Treasurer’s website or call the office during regular business hours.