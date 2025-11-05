Whitestown Home Invasion

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (WOWO) — A woman was killed in a home invasion early Wednesday morning, according to police.

Captain John Jurkash with the Whitestown Metropolitan Police Department said officers were called around 6:49 a.m. to a report of a possible home invasion in progress on Maize Lane, a neighborhood not far from Main Street Park.

“When officers arrived, they found a woman dead inside the house and evidence of a gunshot fired from within,” Jurkash said during a morning press conference. “Officers began life-saving efforts and secured the home to make sure everyone inside was safe.”

Jurkash said several people were inside the home when the shooting happened. “This is still very fresh,” he said. “Detectives are working to determine exactly what happened and who may face charges.”

He said the firearm believed to have been used was recovered. “There’s no active threat to the community,” Jurkash said. “Police from all over the county responded right away to make sure the community was safe — and it is safe now.”