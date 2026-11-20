ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Most Allen County government offices will be closed Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27, for the Thanksgiving holiday.

There will also be no Allen County Legislative Session on Friday, Nov. 27.

Some county departments that provide around-the-clock services will remain operational, including the Sheriff’s Department, Community Corrections, Allen County Juvenile Center, Youth Services Center and Highway Department.

In Fort Wayne, residential garbage and recycling collection will be delayed by one day. Thursday’s collection will take place Friday, and Friday’s collection will move to Saturday.

There will also be no leaf collection Thursday or Friday.

Residents unsure whether a county department will be open are encouraged to call ahead. County contact information is available at Allen County’s website.