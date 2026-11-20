FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A Fort Wayne man has been sentenced to nine years in prison after pleading guilty to a rape stemming from a sexual assault at a motel in 2008.

Brad A. Battershell pleaded guilty to one count of rape, a Class B felony under Indiana’s classification system at the time of the offense. Allen Superior Court Judge David Zent sentenced him to nine years in the Indiana Department of Correction, according to the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office.

The assault happened July 21, 2008, at the Red Roof Inn in Fort Wayne. Investigators said the victim was cleaning a motel room when Battershell entered, prevented her from leaving and sexually assaulted her.

The case remained unsolved for nearly 17 years. Investigators collected a sexual assault evidence kit from the victim and submitted it to the Indiana State Police Laboratory.

In 2025, Battershell was arrested in an unrelated matter in Whitley County, and his DNA profile was entered into the Combined DNA Index System. On June 24, 2025, investigators received notification of a DNA match between Battershell’s profile and evidence collected during the 2008 investigation. Subsequent testing confirmed him as the suspect.

Battershell originally faced multiple charges, including criminal deviate conduct, rape, sexual battery and criminal confinement. He ultimately pleaded guilty to the rape charge. His plea agreement capped his sentence at 10 years.

Deputy Prosecutor Rebecca Grove handled the case for the state.

The Allen County Prosecutor’s Office credited the Fort Wayne Police Department and investigators for their work in helping bring the case to resolution nearly 17 years after the assault.