Indiana Unemployment Rate Holds at 3.3% in February 2026

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (WOWO) Indiana’s unemployment rate remained stable in February, continuing to track below the national average while the state added jobs across several key industries.

The unemployment rate was recorded at 3.3 percent, compared to the national rate of 4.4 percent, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

State officials say Indiana’s labor force participation rate reached 63.4 percent, exceeding the national average of 62.0 percent. The total labor force includes nearly 3.5 million people who are either employed or actively seeking work.

Private sector employment increased by 3,400 jobs from January to February, with the largest gains reported in private educational and health services, followed by manufacturing. Additional growth was seen in leisure and hospitality and financial activities, according to the Indiana Department of Workforce Development.

As of the end of February, there were 85,672 open job postings across the state, reflecting ongoing demand for workers in multiple sectors.

State data also shows more than 24,000 continued unemployment insurance claims filed in early March, indicating a portion of the workforce remains in transition.

Officials say job seekers can access employment and training resources through state workforce programs as hiring activity continues.