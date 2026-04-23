FDA and USDA Warn Against Viral Frozen Egg TikTok Trend

WASHINGTON, DC (WOWO) Federal food safety officials are warning consumers to avoid a viral social media trend that involves freezing eggs in their shells and cooking them in slices.

The method, which has gained traction online, calls for placing whole eggs in the freezer before cutting and frying them. However, food safety experts say the practice can create hidden risks, according to Allrecipes reporting.

Officials with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the U.S. Department of Agriculture say freezing eggs in their shells can cause the liquid inside to expand, leading to cracks that may not always be visible. Those cracks can allow bacteria to enter the egg.

Once contamination occurs, freezing does not eliminate harmful bacteria, increasing the risk of exposure to Salmonella, which can cause foodborne illness affecting the digestive system.

Health experts say the risk is higher for young children, older adults, pregnant individuals, and people with weakened immune systems.

Officials note that eggs can be safely frozen if removed from their shells first and stored in proper containers. They also recommend thoroughly cooking eggs until both the yolk and white are firm to reduce the risk of illness.

The warning comes as similar social media food trends continue to circulate, prompting renewed reminders from health agencies about proper food handling and preparation.