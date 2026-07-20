July 20, 2026
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Allen Oakwood Correctional Institution opens job center to help inmates prepare for release

by Brian Ford0

LIMA, Ohio (WOWO) — Allen Oakwood Correctional Institution has opened a new job center aimed at helping inmates prepare for employment before returning to their communities.

The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction and OhioMeansJobs announced the opening completes the statewide rollout of prison job centers across all 27 state correctional facilities according to WLIO..

The centers provide inmates with resources including resume assistance, job searches, access to technology and connections with potential employers before release.

Correctional officials say helping inmates secure employment can reduce the likelihood of returning to prison. They say the program also helps address other barriers to reentry, including obtaining important documents and building support systems.

Officials at Allen Oakwood say inmates are expected to begin using the new job center within the next few weeks.

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