Suspected drunk driver charged after rear-ending Michigan State Police cruiser

BRIDGEPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (July 17, 2026) — A 71-year-old man is facing charges after police say he was driving while intoxicated when he crashed into a Michigan State Police patrol vehicle.

The crash happened around 6:50 p.m. Tuesday in Bridgeport Township, according to Michigan State Police. Investigators said a trooper was stopped at a red light when the patrol vehicle was struck from behind.

No injuries were reported.

Police arrested the suspect and charged him with operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Troopers also reported finding open intoxicants inside his vehicle following the crash according to News10 Lansing.

Michigan State Police said the incident marks the second time since the beginning of July that a patrol vehicle has been struck.