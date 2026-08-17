Purdue Fort Wayne opens new student housing community

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Purdue University Fort Wayne has opened The Trace, a new student housing community designed to expand residential options on campus.

University officials and representatives from Gilbane and Inwood marked the opening Monday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The 213,000-square-foot development includes 176 apartment-style units and 601 beds. The new housing comes as Purdue Fort Wayne’s existing residences have reached full capacity for six consecutive fall semesters.

The Trace offers housing to Purdue Fort Wayne students as well as students attending other colleges and universities in the region. The community also provides short-term housing options for people such as interns.

Apartments are fully furnished and include studio, two-bedroom and four-bedroom options. Each unit has private bedrooms, a kitchen and living space, with utilities included.

Amenities include a fitness center, convenience store, game room, study areas and lounges on each floor. Outdoor amenities include grilling areas, fire pits, sand volleyball and basketball courts, and green spaces with hammocks.

Purdue Fort Wayne students living at The Trace also receive a meal plan.

Purdue Fort Wayne Chancellor Ron Elsenbaumer said the project will help the university attract and retain students while supporting workforce development in Northeast Indiana.

The Trace was developed in partnership with Gilbane and is managed by Inwood.

More information about The Trace, including floor plans and leasing information, is available at tracefortwayne.com.